Former WHO scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has warned that rising pollution in North India poses serious health risks to children, stunting lung and brain development. She noted breathing polluted air is akin to smoking as Delhi's AQI worsens.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist and Chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, has warned that rising pollution levels across North India pose serious health risks, particularly to infants and children. Speaking to ANI on the impact of air pollution on children, Swaminathan said their developing lungs, brains, hearts and blood vessels make them especially vulnerable to polluted air. “Pollution levels across North India are reaching extremely serious levels, impacting our health. Babies and children are vulnerable, as their lungs, brains, hearts and blood vessels are still developing. Air pollution is stunting lung development and affecting learning capacity,” she said.

Highlighting the severity of exposure to particulate matter, Swaminathan added, “Breathing PM at 22 micrograms per cubic metre over 24 hours is said to be equivalent to smoking one cigarette.”

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens

Her remarks come as Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 299 at 10:31 am on the government’s AQI dashboard. Meanwhile, private air quality monitoring platform IQAir recorded an AQI of 242 at 9:30 am.

Several parts of the national capital continued to record elevated pollution levels. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 298, ITO 280, Defence Colony 261, Anand Vihar and Akshardham 237 each, Rohini 226, Shahdara 225 and Deoli 203.

Anti-Pollution Measures Implemented

Amid the deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi’s daily average AQI rose from 179 on October 20 to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, prompting authorities to implement the first stage of pollution-control measures across the National Capital Region.

The CAQM said the decision followed a review of the air quality situation and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, which indicated that Delhi’s AQI was likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category in the coming days. Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifications, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category, while readings between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor’.

Pollution Woes in Lucknow

Meanwhile, authorities in Lucknow have also taken steps to curb pollution, with the municipal corporation spraying water on major roads. The AQI in the city’s Lalbagh area stood at 223, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the CPCB. (ANI)