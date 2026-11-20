Dr. Vatsala Nidhi highlights rising childhood myopia cases driven by excessive screen use. She recommends healthier habits, such as the 20-20-20 rule and increased outdoor activity, to safeguard vision for the next generation.

Rising Myopia Cases In Children Linked To Prolonged Digital Screen Use

Myopia, which is commonly known as nearsightedness, is increasing due to prolonged screen exposure; experts have expressed concern, according to Dr Vatsala Nidhi, who is a Consultant Ophthalmologist. "Just five more minutes! is something most parents hear when children are using their smartphones or tablets. Whether it is online classes, homework, gaming or watching videos, screens have become a regular part of children's lives," MBBS, MD (AIIMS, New Delhi), DNB, FSCEH (Cornea).

She further said that now most of the parents are asking whether screen time is affecting their child's eyesight. "One concern is myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, in which children can see nearby objects clearly, but distant objects appear blurred. Research suggests that excessive digital screen use is associated with an increased risk of myopia. However, screens are not the only factor. Family history, prolonged near work and spending less time outdoors can also influence the development of myopia."

Managing Screen Time and Eye Health

She further explained about what can parents do? "Understand the Connection Between Screen Time and Myopia. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis published in JAMA Network Open, involving more than 335,000 participants, found an association between increasing digital screen time and higher odds of myopia. Prolonged near activities, including reading and using mobile phones or tablets, may contribute to increased near-work exposure. Children who spend more time indoors may also miss opportunities for outdoor activities. This does not mean that every child who uses a smartphone will develop myopia. However, maintaining a healthy balance between screen use and outdoor activities is important."

She said, "Parents do not need to eliminate digital devices. Instead, they should encourage healthier screen habits."

Set Screen Time Limits: Encourage age-appropriate limits on recreational screen use, especially unnecessary mobile phone and gaming activities.

Encourage age-appropriate limits on recreational screen use, especially unnecessary mobile phone and gaming activities. Maintain a Comfortable Distance: Encourage children to avoid holding mobile phones and reading material too close to their eyes.

Encourage children to avoid holding mobile phones and reading material too close to their eyes. Take Regular Breaks: Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something approximately 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something approximately 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Encourage Outdoor Play: Try to ensure that children spend around two hours outdoors daily, wherever practical. Outdoor time is particularly beneficial in reducing the risk of developing myopia.

When asked, does reducing screen time control Myopia? She said, "This is an important question. Reducing excessive screen use is a good step towards healthier visual habits. However, it is important to understand that simply reducing screen time is not a proven treatment for an existing myopia diagnosis. If your child has already developed myopia, consult an ophthalmologist for an appropriate management plan."