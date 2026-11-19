Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on India's economy and democracy made in the US, labeling them inaccurate and asserting that international data confirms India as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Rijiju Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made On Foreign Soil

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit back at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's economy and democracy during his visit to the United States, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about the country on foreign soil. Rijiju said that although the government generally did not want to pay much attention to Gandhi's statements, it was necessary to register an objection when the Leader of Opposition made remarks abroad that, according to him, misrepresented India's economic condition.

"We wouldn't want to pay much attention to what Rahul Gandhi says; however, as the Leader of the Opposition, when he goes abroad and makes highly inaccurate statements about India, we feel compelled to register our objection. It is high time he mended his ways," Rijiju said. Reacting to Gandhi's reported description of the Indian economy as dead, the Union Minister said international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, recognise India as the fastest-growing major economy. "The entire world acknowledges that India is the fastest-growing economy. It isn't as if we created the IMF or the World Bank; these international financial institutions themselves state that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy. Yet, Rahul Gandhi claims the economy is dead. Who can explain this to him?" he said.

Rijiju further accused Gandhi of weakening his own political standing, along with that of his party and the Opposition, through his statements about India during foreign visits. "I must say that Rahul Gandhi is only succeeding in dragging himself, his party, and the entire opposition further down. No true Indian would want a fellow citizen to go abroad and spout nonsense about their own country," the minister said.

Responding to Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and concerns over the state of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the Congress leader could openly protest against the government and criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its policies if freedom of expression did not exist in the country. "He spoke about democracy—alleging 'vote theft' and claiming that democracy does not exist in India. If there were no democracy in India, how would he be able to spend his entire day protesting and hurling insults at PM Modi, the BJP, and the government? If there were no democracy, where would he get the freedom to speak from morning till night?" Rijiju said.

He further maintained that people across the country, including ordinary citizens and political leaders, had the freedom to express their opinions. "In India, everyone—from an ordinary individual to a political leader—is free to express whatever they wish, all day long. India operates as an incredibly open democracy; yet, despite exercising this freedom, he claims there is no democracy or freedom of speech—what exactly is he trying to prove?" he added. The Union Minister also invoked poverty reduction figures, citing data attributed to the IMF to highlight the economic progress made in the country. "The data from the IMF reveals that between 2011 and 2023, more than 500 million (50 crore) people in India have risen above the poverty line. 500 million people have risen out of extreme poverty. In other words, India has set a record for the fastest reduction of poverty in the world," Rijiju said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he questioned the party's record on poverty alleviation, referring to its long-standing political slogan 'Garibi Hatao'. "You are all aware of how many times the Congress party sought votes and came to power by promising to 'Garibi Hatao'. But was poverty actually eradicated during the Congress era?" he asked. Rijiju credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's progress in poverty reduction and said India was now moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. "Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, we have reached a point where poverty is nearly eradicated, and we have embarked on the path toward a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, speaking at Columbia University in the United States on Wednesday, said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis, citing unemployment and concerns over the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said during an interaction. Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, Gandhi said a section of young people, particularly those from middle-class families with formal education, were frustrated because they did not see a clear future for themselves. (ANI)