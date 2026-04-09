Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, filed her nomination as the BJP candidate for the Panihati seat, accompanied by Smriti Irani. Debnath has vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee and get justice for her daughter.

Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, filed her nomination for the Panihati seat on Thursday, ahead of West Bengal elections. The nomination was filed in the presence of former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

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Smriti Irani Slams TMC Regime

In a post on X, Smriti Irani praised the BJP Candidate asserting that Debnath represents every woman in Bengal who is fighting for justice, respect, and safety. She further stated that the massive public support shown to Debnath confirms that the people of Bengal are tired of the TMC regime's corruption and empty promises. "Joined Smt. Ratna Debnath, BJP candidate from Panihati, for her nomination filing. A grieving mother who lost her daughter in the horrific RG Kar tragedy continues to face relentless harassment and humiliation under the TMC regime. She represents every woman in Bengal today fighting for justice, respect, and safety. The massive public support today confirms that the people of Bengal are tired of empty promises, corruption, and the grip of the "Pishi-Bhaipo" company. Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, BJP is committed to ensuring Nyay, Suraksha, and Vikas for the people of Bengal," said Irani.

Grieving Mother Vows to Defeat Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of the nomination, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, taking a vow that she won't comb her hair till she gets justice for her daughter.

Declaring the Chief Minister as her primary adversary, Debnath stated that the Chief Minister failed to save her daughter from the horrific crime at the RG Kar Medical College and hospital. "My main enemy is Mamata Banerjee because she's the Health Minister, and my daughter worked for the Health Department. Why didn't Mamata Banerjee save my daughter? I never combed my hair; I'll take an oath until my daughter gets justice - I won't comb my hair. I'll file the nomination tomorrow. People are supporting me and want to see Mamata Banerjee defeated," said Debnath.

The RG Kar Medical College Incident

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

Meanwhile, polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.