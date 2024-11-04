RG Kar rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy to face trial from November 11 after charges framed

The tragic incident took place on August 9 this year, when the body of the second-year medical student was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. Her death has since sparked massive outrage across the country, leading to protests among the medical community.

A West Bengal court on Monday (November 4) formally charged Sanjay Roy in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Sealdah court framed charges against Roy under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita, including Section 103(1), which carries penalties of death or life imprisonment for murder, Section 64 for rape, and Section 66, which addresses punishment for actions resulting in death or a persistent vegetative state of the victim.

Roy, the primary suspect in the case, will face trial starting on November 11, 2024.

Doctors nationwide have expressed solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata, with many calling for swift justice and increased safety measures for junior doctors. This case has drawn significant attention, highlighting security concerns within medical institutions and raising calls for stricter action in similar cases.

