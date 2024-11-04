West Bengal ration card holders: See what items you will receive in November

Know about the food grain allocation for ration card holders in West Bengal during November. Details on the quantity of rations designated for Domestic, State Food Security Scheme, and Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

The government provides food grains to the people of the state every month through the ration system. How much one receives depends on the type of ration card. This report details the ration quantities for different cardholders in West Bengal for November.

Ration Card Allotments for November

Many people across India, including West Bengal, still rely on the ration system for their meals. Many families survive on the food items received through the government's ration system. Therefore, some ration items are provided by the government every month. This report highlights the amount of ration received by the holders of any card in West Bengal in November.

Domestic Card Holders

Special Priority Domestic and Priority Domestic cardholders will receive 3 kg of rice and 1.9 kg of flour or 2 kg of wheat in November. They will receive these items absolutely free. Also, if a customer does not want to take flour or wheat, they can also take 2 kg of sugar.

State Food Security Scheme Card

Holders of this type of card will receive 2 kg of rice in November. Special packages for hill and forest dwellers. Depending on the type of ration card, residents of West Bengal receive a certain amount of ration items. However, some additional ration items are given to forest and hill dwellers and tea garden workers. It is reported that this month will be no exception.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana Card (AAY Ration Card)

Most food items are available on this type of card. Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders will receive 21 kg of rice, 13.3 kg of flour or 14 kg of wheat, and 1 kg of sugar in November. They have to pay some money for this.

