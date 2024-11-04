'Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations

Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (November 4) responded to recent criticisms from actor-politician Vijay, who accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of failing to address critical issues in the state. Addressing an event in Chennai's Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin defended his government's performance and addressed Vijay's allegations.

At a recent executive council meeting for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay passed as many as 26 resolutions, focusing on his opposition to "One Nation, One Election" and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Vijay also criticised the state's law and order situation, claiming it was being neglected to serve vested interests. He also accused the DMK of making empty promises in its election manifesto.

Reacting to this, CM Stalin stressed that the majority of DMK's poll promises have already been fulfilled. "Some are saying that our government has not done anything. They should see for themselves, no matter their political allegiance. We have accomplished nearly all our promises, with only a few remaining, which will be implemented soon," CM Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister credited the state's progress in growth indicators released by the Centre to the "Dravidian model of governance" implemented by his administration. Highlighting Tamil Nadu's achievements, he indirectly countered Vijay's critiques, suggesting that they lacked substance.

Referring to political parties newly formed by leaders like Vijay, Stalin said, "Those who are starting new parties seem focused on the downfall of the DMK. I humbly remind them to consider the successes of this government's four-year tenure."

Echoing a sentiment expressed by the late Dravidian leader Anna, CM Stalin said, "Long live critics. I don't concern myself with these criticisms. Our responsibility is to serve the people, and we don't need to respond to every allegation."

