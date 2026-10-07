Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the Praja Balam programme, vowing to make Telangana the top state. He criticized former CM KCR for mounting debt and neglecting development projects like the Palamuru lift irrigation scheme.

CM Revanth Reddy Announces Praja Balam Programme

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao would be washed away in the ‘Praja Balam' programme. "The Praja Balam, which is being launched after the Sankranthi festival, would create a Tsunami," the Chief Minister proclaimed Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for the development works at the cost of Rs 9,053 crore today, the CM said that he was taking the responsibility of making Telangana the number one state in the country. "After Sankranti, we will reach out to the public through the 'Praja Balam' (People's Strength) programme," he said. CM Revanth Reddy also sought the support of Kodangal people in the fight against "Modi or 'Kedi" in Delhi. Stating that he has not taken a holiday even for a single day ever since he assumed the CM office, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to support the government in tackling the El Niño crisis.

Critique of BRS Governance and Debt

The CM slammed former CM and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for mounting a heavy debt burden on the Telangana state. "During the 10 years of BRS rule, the state debts reached a whopping Rs 8.11 lakh crore rupees. Every year, the State government was paying Rs 80,000 crore toward the payment of debts and misdeeds committed by KCR. Over the past 34 months, we have paid more than Rs 2 lakh crore rupees to clear KCR's debts and errors," he said.

Despite facing financial challenges, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government recognised the hardships faced by government employees and is paying salaries on the first day of every month. Since January 1, 2024, salaries have been credited on the first of each month, the Chief Minister said, making it clear that he has no habit of taking on debt and telling lies.

The Chief Minister charged KCR for not attending the debates. “ KCR ate like Bakasura and slept like Kumbhakarna,”. The CM also took potshots at KTR. “ Growing a beard would not help KTR to compete with Revanth Reddy. It took 50 years for KTR to grow a beard. One wonders how many more years it will take for KTR to gain some sense. To be like Revanth Reddy, one needs immense courage of heart and the boldness to stand up for those who trust you”, the CM said.

Development Initiatives for Kodangal

Announcing that water from the Krishna River would be supplied to Kodangal by December, CM Revanth Reddy said it is his responsibility to ensure that lush, green crops grow on the lands of Kodangal. “I swear this to the goddess Polepalli Ellamma. No matter who stands in our way, we will overcome any obstacle to bring Krishna River water to Kodangal. In the past, the children of Kodangal had to travel to neighbouring districts or states to pursue their education. Today, Kodangal has been transformed into an education hub, making it a destination for higher studies. Some people have started complaining and lamenting as Kodangal begins to develop. Today, we launched development projects in Kodangal at the cost of Rs 9,000 crore," the Chief Minister assured that he would bring more investments to Kodangal in the coming days.

The CM admonished KCR for abandoning the Palamuru project. "The Palamuru people supported KCR believing that he would complete the Palamuru projects. Even after Telangana was formed and KCR was entrusted with the responsibility of Chief Minister, the BRS leader turned his back on Palamuru district and shifted his focus to Gajwel. Palamuru district projects were neglected during the 10-year BRS rule. KCR and KTR were obstructing the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project," Reddy said. "We finally gained the opportunity in 2023, with the blessings of the divine, to uphold the self-respect of the people of Kodangal," the CM recalled that "even though many leaders like Burgula Ramakrishna Rao have represented the Palamuru district, migration from this region has never ceased. Our projects remain incomplete, and our fields have not received the water they need." (ANI)