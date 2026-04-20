Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is set to visit Jayashankar Bhupalpally for a 'bhoomi pujan' at Kaleshwaram temple, inspect Medigadda dam, and release Rythu Bharosa funds. He also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to discuss narcotics control.

CM's Visit to Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday, where he will participate in the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for the development works at the Kaleshwaram temple.

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According to a release, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to offer prayers to Sri Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy at 3:00 PM. He will then take part in the groundbreaking ceremony. Subsequently, the Chief Minister will proceed to Medigadda to inspect the dam site.

He will conduct a review meeting with irrigation officials and address the media. From there, the Chief Minister will head directly to the public meeting venue organised at Nasturapalli in Kataram Mandal. At the public meeting, the Chief Minister will release the funds for the second instalment of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance to farmers to cover input costs.

Meeting with Governor on Narcotics Control

Earlier, Revanth Reddy held a courtesy meeting with State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu and MP Vem Narender Reddy. The Governor discussed various issues of the education sector with the Chief Minister.

During the interaction, the Governor suggested creating widespread awareness regarding narcotics control within educational institutions and urged that measures be taken to administer a pledge to students in this regard.

Furthermore, the Governor discussed an awareness program scheduled to be held under his aegis at the LB Stadium on June 12. He also suggested that schools and colleges should obtain an undertaking from students at the time of admission, pledging to stay away from narcotics. The Chief Minister assured the Governor that all suggestions would be taken into consideration and that appropriate action would be initiated.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "I met with the State Governor Shiva Pratapa Shukla at Lok Bhavan. The meeting discussed control of narcotics in educational institutions. On this matter, the Governor provided several suggestions. I informed the Governor that we will take them into consideration. Ministers Sridhar Babu and MP Shri Vem Narendar Reddy participated in this meeting." (ANI)