Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will virtually deliver a keynote address at a Harvard Kennedy AI Symposium. An alumnus of the institution, he was invited as a special speaker but will attend online due to the ongoing state Budget Session.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will virtually deliver a keynote address at a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium organised by Harvard Kennedy in Boston on Friday. Revanth Reddy, who is an alumnus of the institution, has been invited to deliver the keynote address.

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In view of the ongoing Budget Session, the Chief Minister will not be travelling to Boston and will instead deliver his address virtually as a special arrangement, according to a release from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

About the AI Symposium

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium will bring together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global Artificial Intelligence landscape. The symposium will commence with opening remarks by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of the Faculty at Kennedy School.

Key Themes and Panel Discussions

Supported by the Business & Government PIC and the AI & Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus. The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on "The Race to AGI", "AI in Emerging Markets", "Geopolitics of Compute", and "The Future of Work and Education", according to CMO.

Distinguished Speakers

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE; Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank; Fatema Z Sumar; Landry Signe of the Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders. (ANI)