Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lauded Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for uniting opposition parties to defeat the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. He called it a 'Red-letter Day', averting what he termed a 'national disaster'.

Telangan Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and INC President Mallikarjun Kharge for their leadership in averting "national disaster" after the opposition defeated the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

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In a post on X, Reddy recognised it as a historic event, calling it "a Red-letter Day." He appreciated Congress' top brass for uniting all opposition parties for the landmark verdict. "Today will be remembered forever as a Red-letter Day in Indian History, when under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun @kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in adverting a national disaster," he wrote.

Furthermore, he hailed the allied parties of the INDIA bloc and their leaders for their opposition to the "black bills." "I thank leaders of various allied parties who united and stood steadfast under fire to defeat these black bills, including Thiru MK Stalin garu, Ms Mamata Banerjee Ji, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, Shri Sharad Pawar ji, Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji , Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji, Shri Hemant Soren ji, Shri Farooq Abdullah Ji, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, and the leaders of the Communist parties, among others," he added.

Today will be remembered forever as a Red-letter Day in Indian History, when under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun @kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in adverting a national disaster. I… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) April 17, 2026

Opposition stand on Delimitation Bill

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh expressed pride in the unity of the Opposition parties in defeating the Constitution Amendment Bill. Condemning the Centre over the Delimitation Bill, Suresh said that it would have brought disparity within the states and affirmed stern criticism against it. "Entire opposition united and defeated the women's reservation Bill 2026. The stand of the opposition was that the women's reservation Bill we passed in 2023 should be implemented within the existing Lok Sabha strength... The government was against this and wanted to bring in delimitation... Everyone wants to defeat this Bill because it is bringing in disparity within the states of the North and South and therefore we will tell the people about it...," he told ANI.

BJP slams 'anti-women' alliance

On the other hand, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that they will now take the issue to the streets and women will stand up against Congress and its "anti-women" alliance. Speaking to reporters after the session, Nabin said if the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill was passed today, the day would be a "day celebrated in golden letters", maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a successful effort.

"The Congress party's anti-women alliance, the way Rahul Gandhi and his team have betrayed half the country's population, has been a disgrace. I believe that today, which could have been a day to ensure a major right and participation for half the population, has been robbed of their rightful participation by the Congress and its allies. I also believe that this entire episode has completely exposed the Congress party's anti-women alliance," he said. Asserting that the women will protest over the decision, he slammed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his conduct in the parliament.

Bill defeated in Lok Sabha

This comes as the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha, earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census. (ANI)