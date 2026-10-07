Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered a probe into 45 missing acres of land in Siddipet and issued notices to ex-CM KCR. He also plans to build a Martyrs' Colony. Reddy also condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi, criticising the BJP government.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to identify 45 acres of land that were found missing from the records of Survey No. 325 in Erravalli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district. The Chief Minister on Tuesday reviewed the land records pertaining to Erravalli and neighbouring Venkatapuram villages in Markook mandal.

Officials briefed him on the survey details and said that while official records showed a total of 388 acres under Survey No. 325, only 343 acres were identified during the survey. Revanth Reddy directed officials to issue notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, whose lands adjoin the area, seeking submission of their land and revenue records to the government.

Govt to Distribute Land, Build Martyrs' Colony

The Chief Minister said the government plans to distribute the land in Survey No. 325 to eligible local farmers. He also ordered the construction of a Telangana Martyrs' Colony within Survey No. 325 for the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement. Officials were directed to allocate housing plots to the martyrs' families and develop the colony with all necessary amenities.

Revanth Reddy suggested entrusting the construction of the colony to the Housing Department and directed officials to complete the project by June 2. Officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the survey conducted in the two villages and the status of the land recorded under Survey No. 325.

CM Slams BJP Govt Over Arrest of Opposition Leaders

Earlier, the "unlawful" detention and arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other Members of Parliament from Congress and all INDIA alliance partners from both houses is the "reflection and proof of hubris of a failing government", said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in response, as per a release from the CM's Office.

Clearly, the BJP-led government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to fight to save India and its Constitution, and to commit to saving the voting rights of every Indian, he said on Tuesday.

“There are precedents in our country’s history. The British Government also arrested Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Pundit Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and other leaders at different times of our freedom struggle on similarly flimsy grounds,” CM Reddy said.

But as millions of citizens, especially youth, have become a part of this struggle to save our voting rights, our democracy and our country’s future, such actions shall not deter the opposition, but rather inadvertently, actually strengthen us, he said. The British Janata Party (BJP) can rest assured; we are not going away from our determination and resolve to stake everything for the sake of the country. India shall fight till its last ounce of ability, and till democratic forces led by Rahul Gandhi triumph, he added.

(ANI)