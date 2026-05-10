Telangana CM Revanth Reddy congratulated Joseph C. Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu's new CM after his party TVK's historic debut win in the 2026 elections, which ended the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Revanth Reddy Congratulates New CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday has extended his felicitations and warm congratulations to Joseph C Vijay on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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According to a statement released by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister expressed his earnest hope that, in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu, Joseph C. Vijay will usher in an era of progressive governance, dedicated public service, and visionary leadership, contributing significantly to the State's development and the welfare of its citizens. He further conveyed his best wishes for a successful and distinguished tenure while expressing confidence that Joseph C. Vijay's leadership and commitment to public welfare will earn him an enduring and cherished place in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Joseph Vijay Sworn In as CM After Historic Win

This comes after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay took the oath as the thirteenth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, following his majestic success in the debut elections. The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; meanwhile, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, actress Trisha Krishnan and others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to embrace the occasion.

2026 Election Results and Political Shift

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections were registered in history books after the state declared an unprecedented mandate for Vijay. While TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power. However, Vijay couldn't attain a majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)