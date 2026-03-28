Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched the Rs 700 crore reconstruction of a 1,400-year-old temple complex in Gandipet. The redevelopment of Sri Machileshwara and Sri Omkareshwara Swamy temples is a key part of the Musi Riverfront Project.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the reconstruction and development of Sri Machileshwara Swamy and Sri Omkareshwara Swamy temples as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The temples are located within the historic Veerabhadra Swamy temple complex at Gandipet-Manchirevula along the Musi riverbank.

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Rs 700 Crore Redevelopment Plan

According to Telangana Chief Minister, the ancient temple complex, with a history spanning over 1,400 years, will be redeveloped across 8 acres with an estimated outlay of Rs 700 crore.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, while addressing a gathering, said, "Hyderabad city is a platform for religious harmony. In the catchment area of the Musa and Isa rivers, in the village of Manchirevula under Gandipet limits, a wonderful temple is being built in this area for Machleshwara Swamy Omkareshwara Swamy, for the devotees of Lord Shiva, who is revered the most in this state and this country. To restore 1400 years of history, our government has taken up this program today with the blessings of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva himself will remove all obstacles. I want to humbly tell that if anyone spreads false propaganda about this, or attaches distorted meanings to it, this state government will perform 'Shiva Tandavam' (take fierce action)."

Musi Riverfront Development Project

Earlier in March, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the need to rejuvenate the Musi River, saying the project was essential for the future of Hyderabad and was inspired by riverfront developments he studied in cities such as London, Singapore, and Ahmedabad.

The remarks came after Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy delivered a presentation outlining the need for revitalising the river and detailed plans for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project, which will be developed as part of the initial phase of the Musi riverfront initiative.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said he had personally visited several international and domestic locations to study riverfront development models.

The Musi rejuvenation plan aims to restore the river ecosystem, improve flood management, and develop public spaces along the riverbanks.

The proposed Gandhi Sarovar project is expected to be one of the first components implemented under the broader riverfront development plan.

The initiative is also expected to draw inspiration from successful riverfront projects such as the redevelopment of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, which transformed the riverbanks into public spaces while addressing flood control and environmental concerns. (ANI)