A viral lift video from Greater Noida West has drawn attention after a confrontation between a resident and a security guard escalated into a physical fight, prompting police action and renewed concerns over disputes inside housing societies.

A video showing a physical altercation between a resident and a security guard inside a residential society in Greater Noida West has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and prompting police intervention.

The incident reportedly occurred at Eco Village 2, a housing society located under the Bisrakh police station limits. Footage circulating on social media captures a confrontation inside a lift, where a man and a security guard are seen exchanging blows during a heated dispute.

Police have since registered a case based on a complaint and initiated action against the accused. Authorities said further details are being examined as part of the investigation.

The viral clip begins with the resident and the security guard standing inside the elevator. Moments later, the situation turns physical when the resident appears to slap the guard. The security guard responds, after which both men are seen exchanging punches and slaps inside the confined space of the lift.

As the altercation intensifies, the resident appears to gain control of the situation and continues to strike the guard. The incident lasts for several moments before another individual attempts to intervene.

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Woman Tries To Stop The Fight

The footage also shows a woman entering the lift during the confrontation. She appears to intervene in an effort to calm both men and bring the situation under control.

Despite her efforts, the confrontation continues and the dispute escalates further. The video ends without showing how the situation was eventually resolved.

The incident quickly gained traction online, with users expressing concern over the growing number of clashes being reported inside residential societies across the National Capital Region.

Following the circulation of the video, Bisrakh police took cognisance of the matter. Officials confirmed that a case had been registered and action had been initiated against the accused based on the complaint received.

Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details regarding what triggered the dispute inside the lift.

Another Lift Dispute Reported In Ghaziabad

The Greater Noida incident comes amid another recently reported altercation involving an elevator inside a housing society in neighbouring Ghaziabad.

In that case, a disagreement reportedly broke out over allowing a pet dog inside a lift. A schoolteacher alleged that she was assaulted during the confrontation after attempting to enter the elevator.

According to the complaint, she was allegedly struck with a stick, slapped and pulled by her hair during the dispute.

CCTV footage from the society later surfaced online. The video showed a woman carrying a pet dog near the elevator. As another woman attempted to enter, an argument appeared to develop between the two.

The footage allegedly shows the confrontation escalating after both women entered the lift. Several residents can also be seen standing outside and witnessing the incident.