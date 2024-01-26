Republic Day 2024: PM Modi’s turban has a connection with ’Bhagwan Ram'

The first glimpse of PM Modi’s this year’s attire was revealed as he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation before the Republic Day parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is someone who is known for his style statement and selection of clothes for a grand event. The prime minister's Republic Day attire for 2024 also caused a stir when he was spotted wearing a yellow "pagdi."

Before the Republic Day parade, PM Modi visited the National War Memorial to honour those who gave their life in defence of the country. It was then that the public saw his first look of this year's attire.

At the Republic Day event last year, Prime Minister Modi was spotted donning a multicoloured Rajasthani turban as a symbolic depiction of India's unique cultural heritage. The PM wore a multicoloured turban, while the rest of his outfit was black and white. A white stole completed his ensemble.

The Prime Minister once again stunned everyone with his fashion choices in 2022 when he abandoned the traditional turban and was spotted with a stunning Uttarakhand cap. It was interesting to see that the official flower of the hill state was written on the cap.

While PM Modi wears traditional clothing from a specific tribe or region on other occasions as well, his choice of clothes on Independence Day and Republic Day garners a lot of attention.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the parade, which aims to highlight India's rich cultural diversity and military strength. Under the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka', this year's parade will feature the participation of 13,000 special guests.

In a historic first, the parade will be inaugurated by more than 100 women artists showcasing their talents with traditional Indian musical instruments. The procession will commence with the resonating sounds of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, among others, played by these accomplished women artists.

