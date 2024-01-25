Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: Jeevan Raksha Padak winners announced

    The President of India has approved the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series Awards for 2023. The awards are distributed across three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (3 awardees), Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak (7 awardees), and Jeevan Raksha Padak (21 awardees).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals, acknowledging their exemplary acts of heroism. The awards comprise the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak for three, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for seven, and Jeevan Raksha Padak for 21 recipients. Three awardees are being honoured posthumously.

    Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

    Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous), Mizoram
    Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous), Mizoram
    Sooraj R (Posthumous), Central Reserve Police Force

    Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

    Sahil Bisso Lad, Goa
    Kajal Kumari, Jharkhand
    Naveen Kumar D, Telangana
    Vinod Kumar, Border Roads Organisation
    Havildar Shera Ram, Ministry of Defence
    Mukesh Kumar, National Disaster Response Force
    Naresh Kumar, National Investigation Agency

    Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

    M S Anil Kumar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    Jeetam Parameswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh
    Samarjit Basumatary, Assam
    Sudesh Kumar, Chandigarh
    Justin George, Kerala
    Wilson, Kerala
    Padma Thinlass, Ladakh
    Mohd Afzal, Ladakh
    Adika Rajaram Patil, Maharashtra
    Priyanka Bharat Kale, Maharashtra
    Sonali Sunil Balode, Maharashtra
    Maria Michael A, Tamil Nadu
    S Vijayakumar, Tamil Nadu
    Naresh Joshi, Uttarakhand
    Arjun Malik, Border Roads Organisation
    Amit Kumar Singh, Border Security Force
    Sher Singh, Central Industrial Security Force
    Sonu Sharma, Central Industrial Security Force
    Abdul Hameed, Ministry of Defence
    Sunil Kumar Mishra, Ministry of Defence
    Shashikant Kumar, Ministry of Railways

    The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are bestowed upon individuals for meritorious acts demonstrating human nature in saving lives. These awards, categorized as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, are open to individuals from all walks of life and may also be conferred posthumously.

    Recipients of the award will be presented with a decoration, including a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance. The respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the awardee belongs will facilitate the presentation of these honors in due course.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
