Republic Day 2024: Jeevan Raksha Padak winners announced

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals, acknowledging their exemplary acts of heroism. The awards comprise the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak for three, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for seven, and Jeevan Raksha Padak for 21 recipients. Three awardees are being honoured posthumously.

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous), Mizoram

Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous), Mizoram

Sooraj R (Posthumous), Central Reserve Police Force

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

Sahil Bisso Lad, Goa

Kajal Kumari, Jharkhand

Naveen Kumar D, Telangana

Vinod Kumar, Border Roads Organisation

Havildar Shera Ram, Ministry of Defence

Mukesh Kumar, National Disaster Response Force

Naresh Kumar, National Investigation Agency

Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:

M S Anil Kumar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Jeetam Parameswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh

Samarjit Basumatary, Assam

Sudesh Kumar, Chandigarh

Justin George, Kerala

Wilson, Kerala

Padma Thinlass, Ladakh

Mohd Afzal, Ladakh

Adika Rajaram Patil, Maharashtra

Priyanka Bharat Kale, Maharashtra

Sonali Sunil Balode, Maharashtra

Maria Michael A, Tamil Nadu

S Vijayakumar, Tamil Nadu

Naresh Joshi, Uttarakhand

Arjun Malik, Border Roads Organisation

Amit Kumar Singh, Border Security Force

Sher Singh, Central Industrial Security Force

Sonu Sharma, Central Industrial Security Force

Abdul Hameed, Ministry of Defence

Sunil Kumar Mishra, Ministry of Defence

Shashikant Kumar, Ministry of Railways

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are bestowed upon individuals for meritorious acts demonstrating human nature in saving lives. These awards, categorized as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, are open to individuals from all walks of life and may also be conferred posthumously.

Recipients of the award will be presented with a decoration, including a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance. The respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the awardee belongs will facilitate the presentation of these honors in due course.