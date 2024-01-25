Republic Day 2024: Jeevan Raksha Padak winners announced
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals, acknowledging their exemplary acts of heroism. The awards comprise the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak for three, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for seven, and Jeevan Raksha Padak for 21 recipients. Three awardees are being honoured posthumously.
Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:
Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous), Mizoram
Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous), Mizoram
Sooraj R (Posthumous), Central Reserve Police Force
Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:
Sahil Bisso Lad, Goa
Kajal Kumari, Jharkhand
Naveen Kumar D, Telangana
Vinod Kumar, Border Roads Organisation
Havildar Shera Ram, Ministry of Defence
Mukesh Kumar, National Disaster Response Force
Naresh Kumar, National Investigation Agency
Jeevan Raksha Padak Recipients:
M S Anil Kumar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Jeetam Parameswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh
Samarjit Basumatary, Assam
Sudesh Kumar, Chandigarh
Justin George, Kerala
Wilson, Kerala
Padma Thinlass, Ladakh
Mohd Afzal, Ladakh
Adika Rajaram Patil, Maharashtra
Priyanka Bharat Kale, Maharashtra
Sonali Sunil Balode, Maharashtra
Maria Michael A, Tamil Nadu
S Vijayakumar, Tamil Nadu
Naresh Joshi, Uttarakhand
Arjun Malik, Border Roads Organisation
Amit Kumar Singh, Border Security Force
Sher Singh, Central Industrial Security Force
Sonu Sharma, Central Industrial Security Force
Abdul Hameed, Ministry of Defence
Sunil Kumar Mishra, Ministry of Defence
Shashikant Kumar, Ministry of Railways
The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are bestowed upon individuals for meritorious acts demonstrating human nature in saving lives. These awards, categorized as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak, are open to individuals from all walks of life and may also be conferred posthumously.
Recipients of the award will be presented with a decoration, including a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister, and a lump sum monetary allowance. The respective Union Ministries, Organizations, or State Governments to which the awardee belongs will facilitate the presentation of these honors in due course.