Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Report any unruly behaviour, even if...': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

    The Air India CEO said, "Most importantly, if any incident on our aircraft involves such serious misconduct, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we believe the matter has been settled between the parties involved."

    Report any unruly behaviour, even if...: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Air India asked its employees to report any improper behaviour on its aircraft to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if the matter appeared to have been settled, amid a row over a passenger urinating on another mid-flight.

    Air India CEO Campbell Wilson mentioned the recent incidents in internal communication, saying, "This week has, regrettably, been dominated by media headlines that you are no doubt familiar with. The affected passenger's repulsion is completely understandable, and we share the distress." 

    "Even though the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are obvious lessons to be learned. Most importantly, if an incident on our aircraft involves such serious misconduct, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we believe the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same is true for passengers deemed to be 'unruly,'" Wilson added.

    Additionally, the Air India CEO said that the airline staff must also be clear on the standard of behaviour expected on its aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply. 

    Relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual will be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training, the CEO continued. 

    Air India has faced criticism, including from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for how it handled the November 26, 2022, incident in which a business class passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi unzipped and urinated on an elderly female co-passenger.

    The airline banned the man from flying for 30 days following an uproar, saying there was 'no further flare-up or confrontation' and 'respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew chose not to summon law enforcement upon landing.'

    The DGCA expressed its strong disapproval of Air India's actions, calling the airline's behaviour 'unprofessional' and responsible for 'systemic failure.' It has asked for an explanation from officials of the airline and the flight's pilot and crew.

    Also read: Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

    Also read: Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

    Also read: Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal govt to serve egg chicken fruits in mid day meals for 4 months gcw

    West Bengal govt to serve egg, chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for 4 months

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre AJR

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre

    Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest AJR

    Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders - adt

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders

    Maharashtra Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal AJR

    Maharashtra: Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal

    Recent Stories

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt

    Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster-ayh

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    West Bengal govt to serve egg chicken fruits in mid day meals for 4 months gcw

    West Bengal govt to serve egg, chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for 4 months

    football When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals-ayh

    When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre AJR

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon