    Relief for Delhi residents: Light rain after temperatures hit record high of 52.3 degrees; WATCH viral videos

    Two hours after Delhi recorded the country's highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius, the national capital received showers this afternoon, bringing some respite from the extreme heat.

    Relief for Delhi residents rain in national capital after temperatures hit record high of 52.3 degrees watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    In a big respite for the Delhiites from the scorching heat, the national capital on Wednesday witnessed light-intensity showers amid the ongoing heatwave. The downpour is expected to bring down the temperature, which reached 52.3 degrees Celsius today, setting a record for Delhi.

    For the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted winds and light rain in several areas of the nation's capital. “Light intensity rain/drizzle and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Jattari, Khair (UP) during next 2 hours,” the weather agency predicted.

    As the national capital sizzles and air-conditioners run overtime, power demand has gone up. Power demand in Delhi touched an all-time high of 8,302 MW today, officials have said.

    The officials said this is the first time in the history of the national capital that power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark -- 100 MW more than what power distribution companies had predicted.

     

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
