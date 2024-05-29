Relief for Delhi residents: Light rain after temperatures hit record high of 52.3 degrees; WATCH viral videos

Two hours after Delhi recorded the country's highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius, the national capital received showers this afternoon, bringing some respite from the extreme heat.

For the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted winds and light rain in several areas of the nation's capital. “Light intensity rain/drizzle and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Jattari, Khair (UP) during next 2 hours,” the weather agency predicted.

As the national capital sizzles and air-conditioners run overtime, power demand has gone up. Power demand in Delhi touched an all-time high of 8,302 MW today, officials have said.

The officials said this is the first time in the history of the national capital that power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark -- 100 MW more than what power distribution companies had predicted.

