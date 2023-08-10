Relief for Bineesh Kodiyeri: Karnataka HC stays trial court proceedings in money laundering case

The Karnataka High Court observed that the prima facie case of money laundering cannot stand against Bineesh Kodiyeri as he is not an accused in the drug smuggling case.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court stayed the trial court's proceedings in the Enforcement Directorate case against actor and son of former CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri on Thursday (Aug 10). The court also expressed doubt over the viability of the ED's case against Bineesh. The High Court observed that the prima facie case of money laundering cannot stand against Bineesh Kodiyeri as he is not an accused in the drug smuggling case. As the case against Bineesh has been stayed, Bineesh will not have to appear in the trial court until the High Court proceedings are over.

Earlier, the trial court rejected his plea that stated the case had no locus standi. The High Court stayed the proceedings based on this. Bineesh Kodiyeri's name was removed from the drug case before.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested on October 9, 2020, in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving a drug bust. The case came to light in August 2020 with the Narcotics Control Bureau's arrest of Anoop Mohammad and two other people in Bengaluru. Later, Mohammad disclosed to the NCB that Bineesh Kodiyeri was his business partner and that he had made significant investments in the trade.

He was then granted bail in October 2021.