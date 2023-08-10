Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relief for Bineesh Kodiyeri: Karnataka HC stays trial court proceedings in money laundering case

    The Karnataka High Court observed that the prima facie case of money laundering cannot stand against Bineesh Kodiyeri as he is not an accused in the drug smuggling case.

    Relief for Bineesh Kodiyeri: Karnataka HC stays trial court proceedings in money laundering case registered by ED anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court stayed the trial court's proceedings in the Enforcement Directorate case against actor and son of former CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri on Thursday (Aug 10). The court also expressed doubt over the viability of the ED's case against Bineesh. The High Court observed that the prima facie case of money laundering cannot stand against Bineesh Kodiyeri as he is not an accused in the drug smuggling case. As the case against Bineesh has been stayed, Bineesh will not have to appear in the trial court until the High Court proceedings are over. 

    Earlier, the trial court rejected his plea that stated the case had no locus standi. The High Court stayed the proceedings based on this. Bineesh Kodiyeri's name was removed from the drug case before.

    Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested on October 9, 2020, in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving a drug bust. The case came to light in August 2020 with the Narcotics Control Bureau's arrest of Anoop Mohammad and two other people in Bengaluru. Later, Mohammad disclosed to the NCB that Bineesh Kodiyeri was his business partner and that he had made significant investments in the trade.

    He was then granted bail in October 2021.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CPI(M) backs CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan over 'payments' anr

    Kerala CPI(M) backs CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan over ‘payments’

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares mesmerizing pre-landing images weeks ahead of mission's finale AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares mesmerizing pre-landing images weeks ahead of mission's finale

    Windows shut: Computers at Defence Ministry to now use 'Maya' operating ssytem

    Windows shut: Computers at Defence Ministry to soon use Maya OS

    Wanted to end my life Survivor of another Manipur gang-rape horror narrates ordeal amid ethnic clashes snt

    'Wanted to end my life': Survivor of another Manipur gang-rape horror narrates ordeal amid ethnic clashes

    BJP wants central agencies to probe 'Veena Tax' and 'Rs 95 crore' paid to Congress, CPM, Muslim League

    BJP wants central agencies to probe 'Veena Tax' and 'Rs 95 crore' paid to Congress, CPI-M, Muslim League netas

    Recent Stories

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland ATG EAI

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland

    OnePlus is offering lifetime warranty on screen for THIS issue but only in India Report gcw

    OnePlus is offering lifetime warranty on screen for THIS issue but only in India: Report

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

    Kerala CPI(M) backs CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan over 'payments' anr

    Kerala CPI(M) backs CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan over ‘payments’

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk ATG

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon