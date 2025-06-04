A massive landslide in North Sikkim has left Lachen village isolated, stranding tourists. The Indian Army is leading a challenging rescue operation, battling extreme weather and treacherous terrain, having already airlifted some tourists to safety.

Sikkim: The Indian Army is spearheading a large-scale search and rescue operation in North Sikkim after a massive landslide ravaged the region, cutting off key access routes and leaving residents and tourists stranded.

Lachen village, a vital tourism hub, has been completely isolated due to the disaster. In a statement issued by the Army, officials confirmed that they have established "foot connectivity to the village" and have reached out to 113 stranded tourists. “These tourists will be evacuated soon,” the statement said.

Tourists airlifted

Despite extreme weather conditions and the challenges posed by treacherous, high-altitude terrain, the Indian Army remains steadfast. On June 3, thirty tourists — including foreign nationals — were successfully airlifted to safety by military helicopters.

Efforts are now focused on locating six individuals still missing after the landslide struck a military camp in Chaten. The missing include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd) — wife of Lt. Col. Sandhu — and their daughter Miss Amayra Sandhu.

Challenging operation but Army remains dedicated

“The Army has deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment,” the release stated. However, officials noted that progress has been hindered by “extremely bad weather, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain.”

The Indian Army underscored its dedication to the mission, affirming: “Every life matters, and every effort continues.”

The rescue mission has drawn admiration for the courage and commitment shown by personnel operating under hazardous conditions. Authorities say the operation will continue until all individuals are accounted for and the affected region begins to recover from the natural disaster.