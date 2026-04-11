Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accused the TMC of fielding a candidate with FIRs in Raniganj, calling it a fight against "mafia rule." PM Modi attacked TMC's governance, while CM Mamata Banerjee vowed to oppose the BJP's proposed Uniform Civil Code.

TMC Candidate Has FIRs, Alleges Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded a candidate in Raniganj with FIRs registered against him. She noted that the ongoing elections are a decisive fight against "mafia rule" over the coal mines.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while addressing a public gathering in West Bengal, said, "These elections are about fighting for your honour. This is a battle for the future of our youth. Today, in Raniganj, the mafia rules over the coal mines... The TMC candidate contesting the election here has FIRs registered against him in every police station in the area."

She further said, "The time has come for the unfulfilled dreams of West Bengal to be realised... Each person here wants the Modi government to be formed in West Bengal, so their state can progress on the road to development."

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Chief Minister added, "Mamata Banerjee has shown her ruthless face to the people of Bengal over the past 15 years.,. This election is not about grabbing power; this election is about restoring respect to Bengal's sisters, about securing their rights..."

PM Modi Attacks TMC, Pushes for UCC

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the ruling party has replicated the governance style of the "Left" and failed to bring meaningful change to West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in Murshidabad, PM Modi said the political history of Bengal has repeatedly seen the fall of entrenched powers, and asserted that the people of the state would now reject the TMC in the same manner. "Since independence, the arrogance of everyone who dared to challenge Bengal has been shattered. First, the British; then the Congress; and finally, the Leftists saw their arrogance crumble. Now, the people of Bengal will shatter the arrogance of the TMC," the Prime Minister said.

He further alleged that the TMC, after coming to power on the promise of 'Ma Mati Manush', had failed to deliver and instead mirrored the Left. Reiterating the BJP's stance on governance and national security, PM Modi said the party is resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal. "The security of the nation is paramount to us. The BJP is resolved to implement the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Bengal and put an end to the politics of appeasement once and for all," he said.

The Prime Minister's visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

Mamata Banerjee Vows to Oppose UCC

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched an attack over the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and opposed the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the TMC will revoke the bill once in majority.

Addressing a gathering here ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, CM Banerjee claimed that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule. "They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said.

High-Stakes Confrontation

This comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.