Delhi Police made significant headway in the Red Fort blast probe, which killed 8. CCTV footage traced the suspect car's movements, while extensive dump data and IPDR analysis are underway to uncover communication links between suspects.

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement.

Blast Details and Immediate Response

The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, and triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Technical Evidence and Data Analysis

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined. Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices.

The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said.

Faridabad Link and IPDR Analysis

Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, "The technical evidence, including dump data and CCTV footage, has given us vital clues. We are verifying each lead and coordinating with central agencies."

Heightened Security and Legal Action

Security has been stepped up across Delhi, particularly around heritage sites, metro stations, and market areas. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams conducted multiple checks in and around the Red Fort precinct.

Traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg and nearby roads was diverted for several hours as a precautionary measure.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act.