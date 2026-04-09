Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the state's record-high polling percentage, calling it a historic movement by the people to protect their land, identity, and culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression.

A Movement to Protect Identity and Culture

With Assam recording its highest-ever polling percentage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people have voted with a clear resolve to "protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression".

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He said it is not just an election, but a "watershed moment in Assam's history".

"What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement -- a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture, and our land. Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95%. This is not ordinary. This is historic," he said.

"Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression. This is not just an election. This is a watershed moment in Assam's history," he added.

Sarma said the result of this election is already visible "in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people". "And the message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender. Assam will fight. Assam will survive," he added.

Record Voter Turnout Across States

Voting for assembly polls created a record on Thursday as Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation by recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout. The turnout was also high in Kerala at 78.03 per cent.

Polling was also held in four byelections in three states. The polling began today at 7 am.

Election Commission said that the polling had been "by and large peaceful barring a few incidents".

"Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67% (2016) and 86.19% (2011) respectively, an Election Commission release said.

EC Hails 'Historic' and Peaceful Polling

It said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which was ensured in 100% of the polling stations for the first time in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

In his remarks, Gyanesh Kumar said that Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry "are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World".

"On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv," he said.

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Assam and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate of over 5.31 crore went to polls today, along with the bye- elections in four assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura.

International Observers Witness Proceedings

As part of the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), 38 delegates from 22 countries witnessed the poll proceedings. (ANI)