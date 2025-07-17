India's Department of Telecommunications launched CHAKSHU, a tool within the Sanchar Saathi portal, to combat rising digital fraud. Reporting contributes to a safer online environment for all.

If you have ever received a suspicious SMS about your KYC expiring, a call threatening to disconnect your electricity, or a WhatsApp message claiming to be from a government official—you are not alone. Digital frauds like these are on the rise, and scammers are getting smarter by the day.

To help everyday people protect themselves, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rolled out a new tool called CHAKSHU, available under the Sanchar Saathi portal. This citizen-friendly platform allows you to report scammy messages or calls—whether it's from a so-called customer care executive or a link that looks too good to be true.

What makes CHAKSHU stand out? It gives you the power to report any shady communication you have received through SMS, calls, or WhatsApp within the last 30 days. No need to second-guess yourself—just report it and let the authorities investigate.

Even the government's fact-checking handle, PIB Fact Check, is urging people to use it. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), they asked:

“Received any SMS, Call or WhatsApp message trying to scam you with KYC expiry, electricity disconnection, or fake official claims? Report it on the CHAKSHU facility.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Here’s what you can report:

Fake KYC update requests

Scam job or loan offers

Calls pretending to be from family members or officials

Sextortion threats or malicious links

Robotic spam calls

How to use CHAKSHU:

Go to the Sanchar Saathi portal

Choose the type of communication—Call, SMS, or WhatsApp

Fill in the details of the suspicious message

Submit your report—it's that simple

The best part? By reporting, you are not just protecting yourself—you are helping build a safer digital environment for everyone in India.