    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH)

    This incident sparked outrage on social media, with many users condemning the act on X. One user commented, "Another tragic incident in #Pakistan! Minors are being targeted for forced conversions! The state must be held accountable for allowing such acts to persist!"

    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    A 12-year-old Hindu girl named Sridevi from Aliabad Goth was kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam by Maulvi Abdul Haq Pathan of Sindh Islamic Madrasa in Larkana, and then forcibly married to Zahir Muhammad.

    This incident sparked outrage on social media, with many users condemning the act on X. One user commented, "Another tragic incident in #Pakistan! Minors are being targeted for forced conversions! The state must be held accountable for allowing such acts to persist!"

    "A very heartbreaking situation for religious minorities in Pakistan, with no one raising their voice or stopping these inhumane acts. The silence of both religious and political leaders is criminal and invites injustice for the poor victims," another user expressed.

    This is not the first time such incident came to light. In 2023, reports emerged of a minor Hindu girl allegedly abducted by an Afghan Pashtun family. She was coerced into converting to Islam and subsequently married to a Muslim man in Sindh province, Pakistan.

    Raveena Meghwal was abducted from Sanjar Chang in Tando Allahyar, Southern Sindh, and transported to Karachi.

    Her family, along with the Pakistan Dahrawar Ittehad (PDI), an organization advocating for minority rights in Sindh, filed a complaint regarding her abduction.

