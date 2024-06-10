Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    J&K bus attack: After Rafah, now 'All eyes on Reasi' takes Internet by storm, netizens question Indian celebs

    Following the Reasi terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (June 9) evening, the netizens slammed Indian celebrities on their silence who previously supported Rafah. Netizens have dropped posters on 'All eyes on Reasi'.  A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after suspected terrorists opened fire, resulting in the death of at least 10 pilgrims.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    In a heart-wrenching turn of events, at least 10 lives were lost in a horrific act of violence when a bus carrying pilgrims to the revered Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir was ambushed and careened off a mountain road, plunging into a deep gorge on Sunday (June 9) evening.

    A massive search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack that resulted in the deaths of 10 people and left 33 others injured. According to reports, the Home Ministry has tasked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case.

    Meanwhile, after Rafah, the 'All eyes on Reasi' poster took the internet by storm. The netizens questioned the silence of Indian celebrities on the Reasi terror attack who previously showed their support for Rafah in southern Gaza, where 45 people died and over 200 were left injured after an Israeli airstrike. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tripti Dimri, and Richa Chadha, shared this phrase. Additionally, Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Rohit Sharma, also posted the viral phrase but later deleted it following trolling.

    The incident occurred as the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine on its way to Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Terrorists, hiding in the nearby forest, ambushed the bus and opened fire. A bullet struck the driver, causing him to lose control, which resulted in the vehicle rolling down a gorge.

    An eyewitness recounted," I saw one person standing right in the middle of the road and firing upon us. After 2 minutes, our bus fell into the gorge, and even after the accident, the firing continued for more than 30 minutes.. after some time, locals arrived and they helped us to eject from the bus."

    He added," I saw only one attacker and there could be more hiding in the nearby forest. He fired right in front of the bus. We were returning from Shiv Khori shrine after the darshan. The attacker was seen in an attire similar to that of the army. I think initially four people were struck by the bullets."

     

    As part of the search operation, drones are being deployed to scan the dense vegetation surrounding the attack site. Additionally, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has joined the effort.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and instructed that all the injured receive the best possible medical care, according to a tweet from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

    Bus carrying pilgrims plunges into gorge after coming under fire in Jammu and Kashmir; terror attack suspected

