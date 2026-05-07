Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has asked Tihar Jail for a response to a CBI plea. The CBI wants to physically produce former Reliance ADAG executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala in a Mumbai court for a fraud case involving Reliance Communications.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sought an urgent response from Tihar Jail authorities regarding a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former top executive of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), before a special court in Mumbai. The CBI is seeking Jhunjhunwala's physical production in Mumbai on May 19, 2026, at 03:00 PM, in connection with a high-profile fraud case involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and others.

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"Accordingly, the concerned Superintendent of Prisons, Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, is directed to file a response to the application on 08.05.2026 at 10:00 AM," Special Judge Hasan Anzar ordered today.

Before passing any order, the court sought a response from the concerned Superintendent of Prisons, Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, New Delhi. The court directed the CBI to provide a copy of the application to the Jail Superintendent, Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, New Delhi. A copy of the application should also be supplied by the concerned Superintendent to inmate Amitabh Jhunjhunwala.

Details of Previous Production Warrant

On April 29, the Rouse Avenue court had allowed the earlier application moved by the CBI seeking production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former Reliance (ADAG) senior executive, before a Mumbai Court in connection with a case registered by the CBI against Reliance Communications. However, Jhunjhunwla could not be transferred to Mumbai as the earlier transit production warrant had lapsed.

A Mumbai court had issued a Transit Production warrant for the production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala for production on April 29.

Allegations and Objections

Jhunjhunwla, in his reply, had alleged that he had been made a scapegoat and apprehended that the same was at the instance of the promoter of Reliance ADA Group. The promoter and group wield significant influence.

The court had directed that if Jhunjhunwala is taken out from Tihar Jail, the concerned authorities shall take care of his medical condition as he deems fit.

It was mentioned by the CBI that the Special Judge for the CBI has requested the production of accused Amitabh Jhunjhunwala before the Special Judge for the CBI Case, Greater Mumbai, on April 29.

The earlier application was opposed by the counsel for Jhunjhunwala on the ground that the production warrant has a date of April 29, 2026 and fix time of production at 3 PM. He has to be produced before the Mumbai court at the stipulated time, which is logistically impossible.

The production application was also opposed on the grounds of the medical condition of Jhunjhunwala.

Current Custody Status

Jhunjhunwala is under Judicial custody in Central Jail Tihar in a money laundering case.

The Tihar Jail authorities filed a report that the accused can be produced through video conferencing before the court.