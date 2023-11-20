Outrage over Kapil Dev's absence: Congress, Sanjay Raut condemn World Cup organisers; check details

Expressing disappointment, Kapil Dev revealed, "I wasn't invited there. They didn't call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole '83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it's such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget."

Controversy brews as former Indian cricketing maestro and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was noticeably absent from the ICC World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar voiced suspicions of political motives behind Kapil Dev's exclusion and said, "Today there is politics everywhere... How can cricket be left? There was also politics going on. Therefore, Kapil ji (Dev) was not invited."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded explanations from both BCCI and ICC. Raut conveyed his dissatisfaction on X and said, "India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was not invited to the World Cup final match. The cricket icon has been insulted brazenly, and India has been humiliated...What a big shame? BCCI, ICC should explain to the world whether they did so under pressure from the ruling party of India? They owe an explanation to the entire cricket world."

Joining the chorus of discontent, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the ICC World Cup final match organisers for overlooking Kapil Dev's invitation. Ramesh expressed his dismay on X, denouncing the move as "simply unacceptable and extremely petty," highlighting Kapil Dev's vocal support for various causes, including the advocacy for agitating women wrestlers.

