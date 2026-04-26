Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, questioning why CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders present did not react. Congress also condemned the spiritual leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday strongly reacted to the controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, questioning the silence and no response from senior leaders at the event where the statement was made.

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Raut questions leaders' silence

Raut said that the remarks allegedly altered historical facts related to Shivaji Maharaj and were made in the presence of top political and organisational leadership. "...The one in power should be enraged too that a Baba came to Maharashtra and changed the history of Shivaji Maharaj in the presence of the Chief Minister and all other leaders..." he said.

Sanjay Raut further raised questions over the silence of those present at the event, stating, "Why didn't the Chief Minister get angry? Why didn't the RSS chief get angry?" Emphasising the importance of historical awareness, Raut added, "First study, read the history of Maharashtra and about Shivaji Maharaj. It is because of Shivaji Maharaj that you are still living as Hindus today. I want to tell this to the Bageshwar Baba."

Congress condemns remarks

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar reacting strongly to the controversy, questioned Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's knowledge of history and accusing him of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra. "Has he studied the history of Shivaji Maharaj? He spoke whatever came to his mind and insulted Shivaji Maharaj on the land of Maharashtra," Wadettiwar said.

He further asked, "Who gave him the right to insult Shivaji Maharaj? Where are the people now who support Bageshwar Baba?"

Shastri's remarks during an event held in Maharashtra that was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and many other leaders, triggered political reactions across parties. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)