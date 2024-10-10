Ratan Tata's enduring love for Dogs: A symbol of his humanitarian spirit

Ratan Tata's profound love for dogs was evident throughout his life and philanthropic efforts. Known for his compassion towards animals, Tata frequently used social media to raise awareness about the plight of stray dogs and advocated for their well-being.

Ratan Tata, the esteemed businessman and philanthropist, passed away at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Known not only for his visionary leadership in industry, Tata was also deeply compassionate, especially towards dogs. His Instagram posts reflected his empathy, as he frequently advocated for strays and their need for care and homes.

Ratan Tata's final endeavor, a tribute to his passion for animals—especially dogs—was the Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai (SAHM). Located in Mahalaxmi and spanning over 98,000 square feet, this specialty pet hospital opened its doors on July 1 and continues to thrive, preserving the legacy of its founder. The Rs 165-crore state-of-the-art pet hospital, the first of its kind in the country, has quickly earned accolades from all quarters. Featuring 24/7 emergency care, it includes ICUs and HDUs equipped with life support for critically ill and injured animals.



The animal lover once posted on Instagram, urging people to be mindful and avoid unintentionally harming stray animals during the monsoon season.

“Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."

“My office has found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile, he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds,” Ratan Tata once shared.



When Ratan Tata humbly declined the prestigious honour from the UK Royal family:

His deep affection for "man's best friend" was exemplified by an event in 2018, where he humbly declined a prestigious honour from the UK Royal Family. King Charles III, then Prince Charles, had planned to present Tata with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony, hosted by the British Asian Trust, was scheduled at Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018, but Tata gracefully turned it down, reflecting his humility despite his remarkable achievements.

The reason? Ratan Tata's dog had fallen gravely ill, and rather than attending the prestigious royal ceremony, Tata chose to remain at home to care for his cherished companion.

