On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Doda in J&K was illuminated with 3,000 diyas. 'Run for Unity' events were held across the nation, including Doda, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir was illuminated with 3,000 diyas and featured performances by children, according to Doda DC Harvinder Singh.

In his interaction with ANI, Doda DC said that the Shaheen Educational Trust, along with the district administration, hosted the diya-lighting event to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "We are present at the newly renovated Doda Sports Stadium. Shaheen Educational Trust, along with the district administration, organised a diya lighting event, marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... We lit around 3000 diyas, and children performed... We have pledged to move forward together, united..." said Doda DC Harvinder Singh.

The Doda District Administration, led by DC Harvinder Singh, celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at the newly renovated Doda Stadium. Earlier, the District Administration organised a "Run for Unity" on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Students from various schools and local residents actively participated in the event.

According to Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, the event comprised of plethora of activities, including a Pad Yatra, pledge, plantation drive, and a Run for Unity. "Today is a big day... It is the 150th birth anniversary of the person who has contributed a lot to uniting the nation... Various activities have been added in this event, including the 'Pad Yatra', pledge, plantation drive, and Run for Unity... It is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... The participation of youth in this is very encouraging..." said Sharma.

'Run for Unity' Across India

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, the Run for Unity events were also held in various parts of the country.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Additonally, school children in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad created a huge portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated nationwide to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India'.

In addition, the Nagar Nigam of Moradabad also flagged off a 'Run for Unity' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. A large number of people, including children, participated in the run to spread the message of unity and integrity. (ANI)

Telangana

In Telangana, the Hyderabad City Police organised a grand 'Run for Unity' at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad.The event, aimed at reaffirming the nation's commitment to unity, integrity, and security, while drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's contributions to India's political integration, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 5,000 citizens and runners.

Parallel events were also held across seven zones under the Hyderabad City Police jurisdiction. The run was attended by Konidela Chiranjeevi, Former Union Minister and Film Actor, as the Chief Guest, and B. Sivadhar Reddy, IPS, Director General of Police, Telangana, as the Guest of Honour. During the event, Chiranjeevi paid tribute to the Iron Man of India and highlighted the significance of Patel's message of national integration. "Sardar Patel used to say, 'Unity in Diversity.' It is a beautiful quotation given by him, and that is how we are going together. Every youth should take the spirit from the great saying of Sardar Patel...,