Ranveer Allahbadia row: Ex-WWE wrestler threatens YouTuber, says 'not even his security will save him' (WATCH)

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has publicly threatened podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over controversial comments made on India's Got Latent. The comments sparked outrage and led to complaints and government scrutiny, with Gurjar demanding legal action against Allahbadia.

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Ex-WWE wrestler Sanga threatens YouTuber, says 'not even his security will save him' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has issued a public warning to Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. Gurjar, known for his intimidating presence in the ring, has threatened Allahbadia, stating that not even his security personnel will be able to protect him if they ever cross paths in Mumbai.

Also Read: 10 Maha Kumbh devotees dead, 19 injured in collision between SUV and bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway

The controversy began when Allahbadia made comments about parents and sex during an episode of India's Got Latent, triggering widespread outrage and complaints being filed across the country. The backlash became so intense that a parliamentary committee demanded an official report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the issue, stating that while everyone has freedom of speech, it ends when it encroaches upon the freedom of others. Rekha Sharma, former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP, also criticized Allahbadia's remarks, calling them unacceptable.

Gurjar's video, posted on X, has added fuel to the fire. In the 2:04-minute-long video, Gurjar expressed his anger over Allahbadia's comments, demanding strict legal action against the podcaster. He urged the government to act, stating that if they don't, more people will follow Allahbadia's example.

"I'm extremely angry. I usually avoid making statements like this, but if I ever meet Ranveer Allahbadia at a party or event in Mumbai, not even his security will be able to save him," Gurjar said.

Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection from the FIRs filed against him across multiple states. However, public sentiment remains divided, with some celebrities subtly supporting the show's creators, while others continue to express outrage.

Who is Saurav Gurjar aka Sanga?

Saurav Gurjar, who wrestled as Sanga in WWE, was part of the Indus Sher stable alongside Veer Mahaan. The duo gained attention in WWE NXT before Gurjar was released in 2023. Standing at 6'8" and weighing 300 pounds, Gurjar was known for his intimidating presence in the ring. Before his wrestling career, Gurjar made a name for himself in Indian television, playing roles like Bheem in Mahabharat. He also appeared in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre dmn

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre

MIRACLE! Baby makes full recovery after surviving slashed throat and being left for dead in dustbin in MP dmn

MIRACLE! Baby makes full recovery after surviving slashed throat and being left for dead in dustbin in MP

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal in trouble! Centre orders probe into 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow ddr

Trouble for Arvind Kejriwal: CVC orders probe into ex-Delhi CM's 'Seesh Mahal' over building norms violations

UP SHOCKER! In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe after family fails to meet dowry demands snt

UP SHOCKER! In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe after family fails to meet dowry demands

Dont take it badly Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture watch snt

'Don't take it badly': Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture| WATCH

Recent Stories

How to become a commercial pilot in India iwh

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility AJR

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025's most impressive opening day hits NTI

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post ddr

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon