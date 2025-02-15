Ranveer Allahbadia row: Ex-WWE wrestler threatens YouTuber, says 'not even his security will save him' (WATCH)

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has publicly threatened podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over controversial comments made on India's Got Latent. The comments sparked outrage and led to complaints and government scrutiny, with Gurjar demanding legal action against Allahbadia.

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has issued a public warning to Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. Gurjar, known for his intimidating presence in the ring, has threatened Allahbadia, stating that not even his security personnel will be able to protect him if they ever cross paths in Mumbai.

The controversy began when Allahbadia made comments about parents and sex during an episode of India's Got Latent, triggering widespread outrage and complaints being filed across the country. The backlash became so intense that a parliamentary committee demanded an official report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the issue, stating that while everyone has freedom of speech, it ends when it encroaches upon the freedom of others. Rekha Sharma, former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP, also criticized Allahbadia's remarks, calling them unacceptable.

Gurjar's video, posted on X, has added fuel to the fire. In the 2:04-minute-long video, Gurjar expressed his anger over Allahbadia's comments, demanding strict legal action against the podcaster. He urged the government to act, stating that if they don't, more people will follow Allahbadia's example.

"I'm extremely angry. I usually avoid making statements like this, but if I ever meet Ranveer Allahbadia at a party or event in Mumbai, not even his security will be able to save him," Gurjar said.

Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection from the FIRs filed against him across multiple states. However, public sentiment remains divided, with some celebrities subtly supporting the show's creators, while others continue to express outrage.

Who is Saurav Gurjar aka Sanga?

Saurav Gurjar, who wrestled as Sanga in WWE, was part of the Indus Sher stable alongside Veer Mahaan. The duo gained attention in WWE NXT before Gurjar was released in 2023. Standing at 6'8" and weighing 300 pounds, Gurjar was known for his intimidating presence in the ring. Before his wrestling career, Gurjar made a name for himself in Indian television, playing roles like Bheem in Mahabharat. He also appeared in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra.

