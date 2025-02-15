10 Maha Kumbh devotees dead, 19 injured in collision between SUV and bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Tragedy struck on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Meja late Friday night when a devastating road accident claimed the lives of 10 Maha Kumbh devotees and left 19 others injured.

The accident occurred when an SUV carrying devotees collided head-on with a bus.

Police responded promptly to the incident, rushing to the scene upon receiving the news. They took custody of the deceased the injured were hospitalized for medical treatment.

