10 Maha Kumbh devotees dead, 19 injured in collision between SUV and bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway
Tragedy struck on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Meja late Friday night when a devastating road accident claimed the lives of 10 Maha Kumbh devotees and left 19 others injured.
The accident occurred when an SUV carrying devotees collided head-on with a bus.
Police responded promptly to the incident, rushing to the scene upon receiving the news. They took custody of the deceased the injured were hospitalized for medical treatment.