Ranjit Savarkar has criticized Sonia Gandhi's memoir for its portrayal of his grandfather, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Shiv Sena activists held protests, while legal action is being considered over the allegedly objectionable passages.

Ranjit Savarkar Criticises Sonia Gandhi Over Memoir

Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on Thursday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over references to the freedom fighter in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, insisting Savarkar never apologised to British authorities and urging authors to study history before invoking his name. The pushback comes amid growing backlash in Maharashtra over passages on Savarkar, including Shiv Sena demonstrations and page-tearing protests.

Speaking to the reporter, Ranjit Savarkar rejected accusations that Savarkar sought clemency apologetically while other activists faced charges, saying release petitions were a legitimate step for detainees and drew no objection at the time, including from Mahatma Gandhi. "Savarkar spent 27 years in prison for the nation, enduring torture in the Andamans and later in Ratnagiri. As for the claim that he was apologising to the British while others were being beaten with lathis, Savarkar never apologised to the British. Savarkar did submit petitions seeking his own release, as well as the release of other fellow prisoners. Filing such a petition is both a right and a duty for a prisoner... At the time, no one, not even Gandhi ji, saw this as an issue. Please, study history before you write; otherwise, had you not invoked Savarkar’s name, I would have had no reason to speak," Savarkar told ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant criticised what he describes as repeated slights against Savarkar and pressed the UBT over its political alignment with the Congress. "They speak insultingly about Swatantryaveer Savarkar every single time; yet, the UBT party sits right beside them. They ought to reflect on this and launch a protest against them," Samant told reporters. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Nagpur over passages on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

On the other hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram dismissed the page-tearing protests as a juvenile reaction, arguing that the book is a personal memoir rather than a political history textbook and urging critics to write a rebuttal instead. "Did they even read the book? It's a personal memoir of Mrs Sonia Gandhi. What is there to get offended? It's her perspective of her life. So there's nothing to get offended here. You read it, you accept it or don't accept it. But what is there to tear it and to make a big drama about it? There's nothing. This is not some political history textbook. It's a personal story of her life as she views it. I hope they read it. I hope they read those pages before they do. What is there to tear a page up? I mean, this is quite a juvenile way of expressing the view. If they have a contrary view, they should perhaps write another book explaining why those pages were wrong instead of tearing it up," Chidambaram told ANI.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also defended the memoir by pointing to Sonia Gandhi's personal resilience, family life and public service, saying readers will find inspiration rather than anything objectionable. "We worship education and knowledge. I think Sonia Gandhi's book will inspire several people - how a person can be so active even after such a trauma, how she can serve the nation after that, how she can keep the family together and do all this with a smile. So, I think several people found only inspiration and patriotism in this book; nothing objectionable," Gogoi told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Grandnephew of Veer Savarkar, Satyaki Savarkar, said he was consulting his legal team and advocate over the alleged objectionable statements about Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's recently released book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', adding that he may initiate legal proceedings against the Congress leader if the statements are found to be without factual basis. "I have not read the book entirely as I was travelling in Karnataka to give a speech on Veer Savarkar. I have read a few pages which have named Veer Savarkar ji, and what I have found is that there are a couple of sentences. However, there is no reference given," he said. He further said that he was currently in discussions with his legal team and advocate and would consider taking legal action against Sonia Gandhi if the statements were found to have no factual basis. Clarifying that he was not seeking a ban on the book at this stage, Satyaki Savarkar said he would first verify the statements and the references cited before deciding on the legal course of action. "I don't think this is related to demanding any kind of ban because I have not read the book. I will cross-check the statements and references that are made, and I'll do the proceedings legally but will not demand a ban as of now," he added.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.