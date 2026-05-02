A centuries-old ritual depicting Lord Shiva's legendary fishing episode was enacted in Rameswaram on Chitra Pournami. A priest dressed as Shiva cast a net into the sea, recreating the divine play before a large gathering of devotees.

A unique and centuries-old ritual depicting Lord Shiva's legendary fishing episode was enacted before a large gathering of devotees at Mariyur village in Ramanathapuram district on the occasion of Chitra Pournami.

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The Legend and Tradition

The ritual, known as the 'Net-throwing Patalam Thiruvilayadal', was performed at the historic Arulmigu Pavalamulattulli Sametha Poovendiya Nath temple, which is associated with the Ramanathapuram Samasthana Devasthanam and is believed to be over a thousand years old. "Every year during Chitra Pournami, the Net-throwing Patalam scene from the Thiruvilayadal episodes is enacted here as part of a longstanding tradition. This ritual symbolises Lord Shiva's divine play and his union with Goddess Parvati," a temple authority said.

The episode forms part of the 64 Thiruvilayadal stories described in the Periya Purana, composed by Sekkizhar. As per legend, Goddess Parvati was born as the daughter of a fisherman leader and desired to marry a brave man. The fisherman chief declared that whoever killed a giant shark troubling the coastal community would marry his daughter. "Lord Shiva, taking the form of a fisherman, ventured into the sea, cast his net and killed the shark. This ritual also signifies atonement for a curse placed on Nandi, who had been turned into a fish," a temple priest explained.

The Divine Enactment

On Saturday morning, deities of Shiva and Parvati were taken in a ceremonial procession from the temple to the Mariyur beach amid traditional mela talas. A Shivacharya, dressed as Lord Shiva, boarded a boat and enacted the dramatic scene of casting a net into the sea and catching a symbolic fish, recreating the divine episode.

"A large number of devotees gathered both on the shore and in boats to witness the event. It is a moment of devotion and cultural pride for the region," a local organiser said.

Concluding Ceremonies and Other Celebrations

Following the enactment, the Thirukalyana Utsavam (divine wedding ceremony) of Poovendiyanathar and Pavalavalli was conducted at the temple. Devotees from across Ramanathapuram district and nearby areas participated in large numbers in both the Thirukalyana Puranam recitation and the wedding ceremony, marking the culmination of the celebrations.

Furthermore, 504 Maavilakku Poojai was held at the Arulmigu Shankara Rameshwarar Udanurai Pagampriyal Temple in Thoothukudi on the occasion of Chitra Pournami (Full moon).

A large number of devotees undertake the Girivalam path located behind the Annamalaiyar Temple, on the second day of Chitra Pournami celebrations.