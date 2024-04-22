Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Another bomb threat in Bengaluru: Anonymous sender claims, 'I planted bomb in Rameshwaram Cafe'

    Taking the threat seriously, the police swiftly evacuated all patrons and staff from the hotel, initiating a complete search. Hotel owner Raghavendra Rao confirmed the police's response and said that all the ongoing events were halted for safety reasons.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    An anonymous letter, reminiscent of the recent Rameswaram Cafe bombing, has ignited tension in Bengaluru's Kadamba Hotel, near the HMT ground. The Jalahalli police swiftly responded to the alarming message, mobilising a bomb squad and K-9 unit to thoroughly investigate the premises.

    The letter, delivered to the Jalahalli police station, not only warned of a bomb planted in the hotel but also contained abusive language towards law enforcement officials. In a shocking twist, the letter also claimed responsibility for the Rameswaram Cafe explosion and accused the sender of orchestrating the Kadamba Hotel threat.

    Taking the threat seriously, the police swiftly evacuated all patrons and staff from the hotel, initiating a complete search. Hotel owner Raghavendra Rao confirmed the police's rapid response and said that all the ongoing events were halted for safety reasons.

    The bomb threat, received around noon on Monday, spurred a quick investigation by authorities, highlighting the urgency of addressing potential dangers in public spaces.

    Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    On March 1, the Rameshwaram Cafe in the city witnessed a low-intensity IED explosion, injuring nine individuals. In response, the Bengaluru City Police, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and partial facial images of the suspected perpetrator, initiated a comprehensive manhunt, combing through extensive CCTV footage.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
