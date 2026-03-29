Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence in his party forming the next government in Kerala. He claimed the BJP won't win a seat and accused the CPI(M) and BJP of an 'underhand' deal to defeat the Congress-led UDF.

Chennithala Confident of Victory

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would form the government. Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "The government will be formed under the leadership of the Congress. People are in favour of the Congress. The BJP won't be able to open its account."

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He further stated that our Chief Minister has finalised his alliance with all the communal forces, but despite this, the people of Kerala will stand with Congress.

Alleges 'Underhand Deal' Between BJP, CPI(M)

Earlier, Chennithala alleged that the BJP and CPI(M) are dealing "underhand" to defeat Congress-led UDF, exuding confidence that the alliance will return to power in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the reporters, Chennithala expressed confidence in a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, citing that the people of Kerala are disappointed by the performance of the government. "BJP and CPI(M) are working to defeat the Congress-led UDF. But this will not work in Kerala. In 2021, it was hatched by both of them, and they got the continuation of the ministry. The people of Kerala are completely dejected by the performance of the government. So, I feel that the people will not allow them to continue. And they will be determined to see that the Congress-led UDF will come to power. So, we are very confident that UDF will come back to power," he said.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. (ANI)