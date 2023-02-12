Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra's new Governor; Bihar, Assam, other states get new Guv

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in January stated that he has conveyed his desire to step down from the political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai.

    Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra next Governor after President accepts BS Koshyari resignation gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Ramesh Bais will be the next Governor of Maharashtra, replacing BS Koshyari. The development comes days after Governor B S Koshyari expressed his desire to leave office.

    Born in 1947, Bais served as a Union Minister of State beginning in 1999 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha. He was most recently the 10th Governor of Jharkhand beginning in July 2021 after serving as the 18th Governor of Tripura from 2019 to 2021.

    The announcement follows President Droupadi Murmu's acceptance of BS Koshyari's resignation as governor of Maharashtra on Sunday.

    Also Read | Sukesh Chandrasekhar slams Chahatt Khanna; sends Rs 100 cr legal notice over 'damage of reputation'

    Significant criticism had been levelled against Koshyari, and a number of opposition parties had demanded his resignation. Three weeks ago, he eventually made an unexpected statement and claimed to have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his wish to be relieved of his duties.

    In addition, President Murmu appointed new people to the position of governor in a number of states, including Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

    (i) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
    (ii) Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
    (iii) CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

    Also read: 'RBI on their toes as always': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

    (iv) Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
    (v) Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
    (vi) Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh
    (vii) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh
    (viii) Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur
    (ix) La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland
    (x) Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

    Also read: Congress, Left fighting 'kushti' in Kerala and have done 'dosti' in Tripura: PM Modi in election rally

    (xi) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar
    (xii) Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra
    (xiii) Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a Billion Opportunities

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a billion opportunities from Feb 13

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar slams Chahatt Khanna; sends Rs 100 cr legal notice over 'damage of reputation' AJR

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar slams Chahatt Khanna; sends Rs 100 cr legal notice over 'damage of reputation'

    Was govt 'cow-ed' by jokes?: Shashi Tharoor's dig as Centre withdraws 'Cow Hug Day' appeal AJR

    Was govt 'cow-ed' by jokes?: Shashi Tharoor's dig as Centre withdraws 'Cow Hug Day' appeal

    Congress Left fighting 'kushti' in Kerala and have done 'dosti' in Tripura: PM Modi in election rally AJR

    Congress, Left fighting 'kushti' in Kerala and have done 'dosti' in Tripura: PM Modi in election rally

    RBI on their toes as always FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row AJR

    'RBI on their toes as always': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a Billion Opportunities

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a billion opportunities from Feb 13

    US jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object flying over Canada gcw

    US jet shoots down 'unidentified cylindrical object' flying over Canada

    Happy Hug Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp Status RBA

    Happy Hug Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp Status

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session - India captain Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session' - Rohit Sharma

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon