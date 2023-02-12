Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra's new Governor; Bihar, Assam, other states get new Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in January stated that he has conveyed his desire to step down from the political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai.

Ramesh Bais will be the next Governor of Maharashtra, replacing BS Koshyari. The development comes days after Governor B S Koshyari expressed his desire to leave office.

Born in 1947, Bais served as a Union Minister of State beginning in 1999 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha. He was most recently the 10th Governor of Jharkhand beginning in July 2021 after serving as the 18th Governor of Tripura from 2019 to 2021.

The announcement follows President Droupadi Murmu's acceptance of BS Koshyari's resignation as governor of Maharashtra on Sunday.

Significant criticism had been levelled against Koshyari, and a number of opposition parties had demanded his resignation. Three weeks ago, he eventually made an unexpected statement and claimed to have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his wish to be relieved of his duties.

In addition, President Murmu appointed new people to the position of governor in a number of states, including Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

(i) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

(ii) Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim

(iii) CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

(iv) Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

(v) Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam

(vi) Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

(vii) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

(viii) Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur

(ix) La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland

(x) Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

(xi) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

(xii) Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

(xiii) Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh