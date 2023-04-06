Ramadan 2023: Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of prayers in Algeria; video goes viral

The video, since being shared on social media, has amassed over 46,000 likes and 10,000 shares. He captioned the post, "Glory be to God. Even animals fear the words of God. Watch a cat climb over the Imam. And he is reading the Quran in Taraweeh prayer."

Muslims across the world perform the unique Taraweeh prayers to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan. On social media, a video of a group of men praying to Allah has gone viral.

A video of a cat jumping on an Imam in Algeria, while he was leading the prayer, has gone viral on social media. The wholesome clip is winning everyone's hearts on the internet.

The video was initially shared by the Official Page of Sheikh Walid Mehsas on Facebook. In the two-minute-long video, the Imam was seen leading the Taraweeh, a nightly prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, at a crowded mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria.

As the video continues, a cat is seen jumping on the Imam, but he is unfazed by it. He pets the feline, and it eventually climbs to his shoulder and also tries to kiss his face.

The Imam keeps his cool and carries on with his recital with his eyes closed. Further in the video, the cat hops off his shoulder and wanders around the premises.

The video, since being shared on social media, has amassed over 46,000 likes and 10,000 shares. He captioned the post, "Glory be to God. Even animals fear the words of God. Watch a cat climb over the Imam. And he is reading the Quran in Taraweeh prayer."

A user said, "As if the cat wanted to thank you for reciting the Noble Qur'an in a voice that pleases his ears, may God bless you, our Sheikh."

"His response was amazing.. did not miss a beat, even petting the Kittie," another person said.