Renowned Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu found himself in the eye of a raging storm over his contentious remarks on Lord Ram. Speaking at a recent event organised by Kambar Kazhagam in Chennai, Vairamuthu said, “Ram was out of his mind after he got separated from wife Sita.” In his speech, Vairamuthu drew parallels from the epic Ramayana, recounting an incident where Ram slew Vaali from concealment. "When Ram attacked Vaali from a hideout, Valmiki, Vaali and the entire world did not forgive him but poet Kamban (who translated Ramayana into Tamil) forgave Ram. Kamban said that Ram was out of his mind because of his separation from Sita and according to IPC section 84, a person who was out of his mind cannot be punishable. Kamban may not have known the law but he knew the society."

His remarks ignited a political and religious backlash. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran lambasted Vairamuthu’s comments, branding them as “anti-Hindu”. He sharply questioned why the DMK, which often flaunts its secular credentials, remained silent over the lyricist’s words.

A few years ago, he sparked widespread outrage by describing poet-saint Andal as a ‘devadasi’.

Lord Ram has often found himself at the heart of political and ideological crossfire in Tamil Nadu. Former chief minister M. Karunanidhi once famously mocked the deity during the Ram Sethu project debate, quipping, “In which engineering college did Ram study?” — a remark that had sparked national outrage.