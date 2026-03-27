PM Modi virtually observed the 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Ram Navami. A sunbeam illuminated the idol's forehead at noon. Massive crowds gathered in Ayodhya amid heightened security with drones and CCTVs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers to Lord Ram and virtually observed the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ram Navami.

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The Celestial 'Surya Tilak' Event

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla. The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol, forming a celestial tilak. Priests offered prayers to Ram Lalla during the 'Surya Tilak'.

Festival Significance and Rituals

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation.

Massive Crowds and Security Measures

Security was intensified at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today as massive crowds of devotees arrived to offer prayers on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. ADG Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, said that comprehensive safety measures are in place to manage the surge in pilgrims, with authorities utilising drones and a vast network of CCTV cameras.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Devotees have been arriving in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Proper security arrangements have been made. The security is being monitored with the help of drones and CCTV cameras." (ANI)