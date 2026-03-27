BJP National President Nitin Nabin offered midnight prayers at Patna's Mahavir Mandir on Ram Navami. He extended wishes to the people of Bihar and the nation and highlighted the significant growth of the city's Ram Navami procession over the years.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with Mahavir Mandir Secretary Saayan Kunal, offered prayers at the historic Patna Mahavir Mandir at midnight on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Nabin extended his warm wishes on this auspicious day. "On this festive day of Ram Navami, we pay our respects to Lord Shri Ram. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Bihar and the entire nation," he said.

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'Symbol of Faith and Discipline'

Nabin also took to the social media platform X to convey his message, stating, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. Over the past 16 years, this festival, organised by the Sri Sri Ram Navami Shobhayatra Abhinandan Committee, Dak Bungalow Chowk (Sri Ram Chowk), has emerged as a powerful symbol of faith, discipline, and public participation."

He further highlighted the growth of the Ram Navami procession, saying, "Beginning in 2010 with just 8 tableaux, this procession has, by the year 2026, expanded its divine reach to every corner of Patna with more than 52 magnificent tableaux. This year too, this grand procession is being held in its historic form, and your participation will make it even more dignified."

About Ram Navami Festival

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)