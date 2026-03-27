On the final day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple to celebrate Ram Navami. Large-scale celebrations were also witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gwalior, with prayers offered to various deities.

Devotees in multiple parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, on Friday marked the final and ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, with immense religious fervour.

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Devotion Grips Uttar Pradesh

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees thronged the Ram Temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Ramlalla. The temple witnessed a sea of devotees, as the atmosphere was filled with devotion and celebration. Similarly, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, students created an artwork of Lord Ram to mark this occasion.

In Ayodhya, devotees continued to celebrate at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, where large numbers attended the Aarti to honour Lord Ram. In addition to offering prayers at the Ram Temple, many pilgrims also took a holy dip in the Saryu River, a ritual performed to seek spiritual purity on this auspicious day. The devotees sang hymns and bhajans in the temple complex, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram and the significance of Navami.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the Ashtabhuja Devi temple attracted a significant number of devotees, who offered their prayers in honour of the goddess.

Festivities Reach the Capital

The celebrations continued in Delhi, where devotees offered prayers at the Kalkaji Temple and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur. On the same day, a unique sight was observed in Delhi, where identical twins recited stotrams at a temple, adding to the festive mood of Ram Navami.

Prayers Offered in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Telangana, devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Ram Koti to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. The temple witnessed a large turnout, with devotees seeking Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength and devotion. Devotees flocked at around 900-year-old Sri Dhyana Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karmanghat, Hyderabad, to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman and Sita-Rama.

Gwalior Marks Navami at Mandre Wali Mata Temple

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, devotees offered prayers at the Mandre Wali Mata Temple on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri holds special significance at the temple, where numerous rituals are performed to mark the auspicious occasion.

The Significance of Ram Navami and Chaitra Navratri

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)