    Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ram Lalla's idol installed in sanctum sanctorum

    Preparations are in full swing in Ramnagri Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22. The idol is placed in the sanctum sanctorum, covered with a curtain and cloth over its eyes.

    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Ram Lalla's idol has been installed in the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum in a 4-hour-long ceremony, according to TV reports. The idol of Ram Lalla was shrouded in a ceremonial curtain and cloth veiling its eyes. Stringent security measures have been enforced, prohibiting the presence of mobile phones around the sanctum sanctorum, with the UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) personnel standing guard to deter the entry of unauthorized individuals. The highly anticipated consecration ceremony is set to unfold on the auspicious date of January 22.

    Sources reveal that post-consecration, a new worship methodology will be implemented, incorporating the sacred rituals of the Ramandi sect. A special Aarti will be performed five times a day, accompanied by a daily change of attire for Ram Lalla. The inaugural and concluding Aarti will feature a distinctive suit for the revered idol.

    In a significant announcement today, the Central Government has declared a half-day closure for all central government offices on January 22, in honour of the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions has issued a notification, mandating the closure of Central Government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments nationwide until 2:30 pm.

    The much-anticipated Ram temple consecration ceremony is scheduled for 12:20 pm on January 22, with a distinguished gathering that includes celebrities, Chief Ministers, and various political leaders. The event promises to be a monumental occasion, steeped in religious fervour and cultural significance.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
