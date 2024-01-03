Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Old video of Kili Paul, sister Neema lip-syncing to 'Ram Siya Ram' resurfaces (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul's old video of lip-synching to 'Ram Siya Ram' from the movie 'Adipurush' has resurfaced on social media. This video comes ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration. Take a look.

    Ram Mandir inauguration Old video of Kili Paul sister Neema lip-syncing to Ram Siya Ram resurfaces WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Kili Paul, a Tanzanian content creator, and his sister Neema are well-known for their Instagram Reels in which they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to songs from Hindi movies.  Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Paul's old video lip-syncing 'Ram Siya Ram', has resurfaced online again.

    In the video, Paul can be seen engrossed in Ram's hymns. He is not seen dancing in the video but is seen singing the hymns of Ram. Kylie Paul and his sister Neema Paul are seen singing the song 'Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram Jai-Jai Ram'. He can be seen raising his hands and taking the name of Ram.

    Take a look at it here: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

    The song was originally sung by Sachet-Parampara. It is from the movie 'Adipurush'.  "Jai Shree Ram Jai Hind. Let me see u all in the comment," the influencer wrote in the caption. 

    Here's how social media users shared the video on micro-blogging site: 

    The consecration event is set on January 22 and has invited hundreds of saints from around the nation. The heads of other Opposition parties have also received invites from the Ram temple trust.

    Volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates began a 15-day countrywide door-to-door public outreach exercise. The goal of the outreach is to encourage people to participate in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya by praying at nearby temples.

     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Randhir Jaiswal, External Affairs Ministry's new spokesperson?

    Who is Randhir Jaiswal, External Affairs Ministry's new spokesperson?

    Gandhinagar Apollo sweeper gets 7 years jail for raping dengue patient in ICU; Pak-origin doctor on the run

    Gandhinagar: Apollo sweeper gets 7 years jail for raping dengue patient in ICU; Pak-origin doctor on the run

    Rare 'Chinese pneumonia' detected in Kolkata: 10-year-old girl diagnosed with mycoplasma pneumoniae AJR

    Rare 'Chinese pneumonia' detected in Kolkata: 10-year-old girl diagnosed with mycoplasma pneumoniae

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Rare event, coming after 495 years...' Inside temple consecration ceremony invite

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Rare event, coming after 495 years...' Inside temple consecration ceremony invite

    Kerala: Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Kottayam; one injured rkn

    Kerala: Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Kottayam; one injured

    Recent Stories

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China's Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines avv

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China’s Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines

    Who is Randhir Jaiswal, External Affairs Ministry's new spokesperson?

    Who is Randhir Jaiswal, External Affairs Ministry's new spokesperson?

    Goodbye winter itch: 7 hacks to soothe woolen clothing irritation RKK EAI

    Goodbye winter itch: 7 hacks to soothe woolen clothing irritation

    7 reasons why you should eat Oranges in winter season anr eai

    7 reasons why you should eat Oranges in winter season

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj sets social media on fire with 'Siuuuu' celebration after fiery spell osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj sets social media on fire with 'Siuuuu' celebration after fiery spell

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon