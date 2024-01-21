Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event

    Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma issued an order specifying a half-day public holiday in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, extending until 2:30 pm.

    Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    In preparation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken proactive measures by declaring a half-day holiday and instituting a 'dry day' on January 22. This decision aligns with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions' directive granting central government employees a half-day holiday in recognition of the significant event.

    Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma issued an order specifying a half-day public holiday in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, extending until 2:30 pm.

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

    Concurrently, the administration announced the closure of liquor shops for a duration of 36 hours surrounding the consecration ceremony. Excise Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma issued an order declaring a 'Dry Day' on January 22, prohibiting the sale of liquor from retail vends throughout the Union Territory.

    The order outlines specific timings for the closure and reopening of liquor establishments. All wine shops and off-premises vends are instructed to close at 9 pm on Sunday, January 21, and reopen at 9 am on January 23. Vends and bars within hotels, restaurants, clubs, and banquets are directed to close at 11 pm on January 21 and resume operations at 10 am on January 23.

    Emphasizing a stringent approach, the order underscores the cancellation of any permissions granted for serving liquor to establishments or private individuals for social occasions on January 22. Such permissions are to be treated as cancelled ab initio, as per the directive from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Self styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited' AJR

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

    Wed in India Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    'Wed in India... Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo...' PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri

    No government holiday in Karnataka for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    No government holiday in Karnataka for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 2.66 crore ahead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 2.66 crore ahead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

    Self styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited' AJR

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

    Wed in India Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    'Wed in India... Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo...' PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    Ram Mandir: List of celebrities spotted leaving for Ayodhya RBA

    Ram Mandir: List of celebrities spotted leaving for Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon