Ram mandir inauguration: Jammu and Kashmir declares half-day leave, dry day for Ayodhya event

Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma issued an order specifying a half-day public holiday in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, extending until 2:30 pm.

In preparation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken proactive measures by declaring a half-day holiday and instituting a 'dry day' on January 22. This decision aligns with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions' directive granting central government employees a half-day holiday in recognition of the significant event.

Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma issued an order specifying a half-day public holiday in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, extending until 2:30 pm.

Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

Concurrently, the administration announced the closure of liquor shops for a duration of 36 hours surrounding the consecration ceremony. Excise Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma issued an order declaring a 'Dry Day' on January 22, prohibiting the sale of liquor from retail vends throughout the Union Territory.

The order outlines specific timings for the closure and reopening of liquor establishments. All wine shops and off-premises vends are instructed to close at 9 pm on Sunday, January 21, and reopen at 9 am on January 23. Vends and bars within hotels, restaurants, clubs, and banquets are directed to close at 11 pm on January 21 and resume operations at 10 am on January 23.

Emphasizing a stringent approach, the order underscores the cancellation of any permissions granted for serving liquor to establishments or private individuals for social occasions on January 22. Such permissions are to be treated as cancelled ab initio, as per the directive from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)