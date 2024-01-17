Ram Mandir consecration: How the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will unfold

The upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22, is generating immense excitement. The ceremony follows Hindu traditions, invoking the life force into the idol of Lord Ram

Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation as the sacred rituals for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir are in full swing. Commencing with 'Prayaschita' and 'Karmakuti Poojan,' the elaborate ceremony schedule includes the 'Parisar Pravesh' that was conducted on Wednesday and upcoming rituals like 'Teerth Poojan,' 'Jal Yatra,' and 'Gandhadhivas' leading up to the main event on January 22.

According to Prakash Gupta, the office in charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the 'Pran Pratistha' is slated for January 22 between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm. The consecration will occur within the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where the idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram will find its sacred abode.

'Pran Pratishtha' is a significant Hindu ritual wherein the deity's idol is installed and sanctified in a sacred place, such as a temple. During the installation, priests perform intricate rituals amid Vedic hymns, invoking the life force into the idol.

Let us take a look at the 'Pran Pratistha' process

* The temple doors will remain closed during the ceremony, with Lord Ram's blindfold opened, and a mirror shown to Him, marking the completion of the ritual.

* Subsequent to this, an Aarti will be performed, followed by a puja conducted by three teams of Acharyas.

* The first team is led by Swami Govind Devagiri Maharaj, the second by Shankaracharya Vijendra Saraswati, and the third consists of scholars from Kashi.

* Lord Ram's eyes will remain blindfolded until seated on the throne, with the bandage removed upon the completion of 'Pran Pratistha.'

* Prime Minister Modi, the chief host, will open the blindfold of Ram Lalla, applying kajal with a gold coin.

* The ceremony will culminate with Aarti, Bhog offerings, and the distribution of Prasad among devotees.

