Ayodhya to get world's largest 'Solar Powered Street Lights Line'

Aim of Solar lights

By making use of solar energy's potential, the holy city may drastically lower its carbon footprint and benefit the residents economically.

470 solar street lights

The installation of 470 solar street lights is currently in progress, spanning a vast 10.2 km distance from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat and up to Nirmali Kund.

70 per cent installation completed

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has already completed approximately 70% of the solar street lights installation.

310 solar lights from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat

310 solar lights adorn the path from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat, with ongoing efforts to install 160 solar lights covering the 1.85 km stretch between Guptar Ghat & Nirmali Kund.

4.4 Watts

The LED-based lights operate at 4.4 watts and are operated with smart technology. Upon completion, a radiant glow illuminates the holy city.

Aims to break Saudi Record

The current world record is held by Malham in Saudi Arabia, where 468 solar-powered lights were installed over a 9.7 km stretch in 2021.

Solar City Ayodhya

UPNEDA revealed that 42 parks in Ayodhya will be illuminated using solar trees of different capacities and sizes. UP aims to transform Ayodhya into a solar city.

