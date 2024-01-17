India News

Ayodhya transforms into impenetrable fort

With the highly anticipated consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the city has been fortified with extensive security measures.

Aerial Surveillance

Drones will monitor the event from the sky, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

CCTV Cameras

Over 10,000 CCTV cameras are strategically placed to monitor every corner of Ayodhya.

Seven-Layer Security Cordon

The security cordon involves seven layers, featuring SPG commandos, NSG personnel, IPS officers, CRPF soldiers, UP ATS commandos, IB personnel, and local police.

Specially Trained Personnel

Trained security personnel, including special commandos from SPG and ATS, will be deployed, armed with modern weapons.

Celebrities and Dignitaries

 The event will be attended by prominent figures, including PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with celebrities from India and abroad.

Anti-Drone Systems

An anti-drone system has been installed to counter potential aerial threats during the program.

Command Control Systems

Equipped with artificial intelligence, these systems are prepared to handle any possible security challenges.

Security for PM Modi

PM Modi will be under maximum security, with three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 Inspectors, over 1000 constables, and 4 company PACs dedicated to his protection.

